TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TrueBlue to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from TrueBlue is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 17.31% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TrueBlue's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of TrueBlue's Stock

Shares of TrueBlue were trading at $4.53 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

