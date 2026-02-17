Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

The market awaits Okeanis Eco Tankers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.44, leading to a 8.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Okeanis Eco Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Okeanis Eco Tankers Shares

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers were trading at $42.98 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

