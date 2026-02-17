Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Borr Drilling to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Borr Drilling bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Borr Drilling's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling were trading at $5.64 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Borr Drilling

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Borr Drilling.

