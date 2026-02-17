Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Liberty Latin America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Investors in Liberty Latin America are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 7.24% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Latin America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Liberty Latin America's Stock

Shares of Liberty Latin America were trading at $7.8 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.