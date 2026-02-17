Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mister Car Wash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Investors in Mister Car Wash are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mister Car Wash's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Mister Car Wash Shares

Shares of Mister Car Wash were trading at $5.97 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

