Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Liberty Latin America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Liberty Latin America bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 7.74% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Liberty Latin America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Liberty Latin America Shares

Shares of Liberty Latin America were trading at $7.72 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.