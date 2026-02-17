Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Farmland Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

The market awaits Farmland Partners's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.08% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Farmland Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners were trading at $11.98 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.