B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect B2Gold to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

B2Gold bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 5.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at B2Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

B2Gold Share Price Analysis

Shares of B2Gold were trading at $5.4 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on B2Gold

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on B2Gold.

Analysts have given B2Gold a total of ratings, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

