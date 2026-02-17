LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LCI Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

The announcement from LCI Indus is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 8.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LCI Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking LCI Indus's Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Indus were trading at $157.13 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about LCI Indus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on LCI Indus.

The consensus rating for LCI Indus is , derived from analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $ implies a potential .

