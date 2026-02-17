Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kaiser Aluminum will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

Kaiser Aluminum bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $1.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 19.55% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kaiser Aluminum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Kaiser Aluminum Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum were trading at $140.41 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kaiser Aluminum

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kaiser Aluminum.

