American States Water (NYSE:AWR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate American States Water to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

American States Water bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at American States Water's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of American States Water Shares

Shares of American States Water were trading at $74.89 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for American States Water visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.