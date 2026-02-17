Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Wingstop will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Wingstop bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 6.54% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Wingstop Share Price Analysis

Shares of Wingstop were trading at $221.65 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

