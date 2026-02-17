Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Teekay Tankers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72.

The announcement from Teekay Tankers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Teekay Tankers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Teekay Tankers were trading at $70.55 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

