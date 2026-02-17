Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Constellium to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Investors in Constellium are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.49% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Constellium's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Constellium's Stock

Shares of Constellium were trading at $23.29 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 150.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Constellium

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Constellium.

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Constellium.

