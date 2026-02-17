Dana (NYSE:DAN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dana to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Investors in Dana are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.23, leading to a 3.06% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Dana's Stock

Shares of Dana were trading at $33.39 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Dana

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dana.

Dana has received a total of ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as . With an average one-year price target of $, the consensus suggests a potential .

