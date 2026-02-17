CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CVR Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.82.

Anticipation surrounds CVR Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 5.31% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CVR Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy were trading at $23.17 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CVR Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.