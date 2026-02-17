Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 08:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Itron beat estimated earnings by 12.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.46 versus an estimate of $2.19.
Revenue was down $41.21 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, resulting in a 7.95% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Itron's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for Itron visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.