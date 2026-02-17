Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 08:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Itron beat estimated earnings by 12.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.46 versus an estimate of $2.19.

Revenue was down $41.21 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, resulting in a 7.95% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Itron's past performance:

