The earnings results for Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) for Q2 were made public on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 08:30 AM.

Earnings

Glimpse Group missed estimated earnings by -100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $1.87 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.98% drop in the share price the next day.

