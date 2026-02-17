The earnings results for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

IDEAYA Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.98.

Revenue was up $3.88 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $1.88, resulting in a 2.69% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at IDEAYA Biosciences's past performance:

