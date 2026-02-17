National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 06:05 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
National Energy Services beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $54.58 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Energy Services's past performance:
