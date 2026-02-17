The earnings results for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Leidos Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.59.

Revenue was down $158.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.38, resulting in a 2.25% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Leidos Holdings's past performance:

