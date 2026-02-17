The Q4 earnings report for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was released on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Builders FirstSource missed estimated earnings by -13.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.29.
Revenue was down $462.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.17 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.01% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Builders FirstSource's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for Builders FirstSource visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.