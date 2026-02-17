Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $114.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.23% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Louisiana-Pacific's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Louisiana-Pacific visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.