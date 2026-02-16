JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate JELD-WEN Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

Anticipation surrounds JELD-WEN Holding's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.34, leading to a 30.48% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at JELD-WEN Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking JELD-WEN Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding were trading at $2.39 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 66.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on JELD-WEN Holding

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on JELD-WEN Holding.

