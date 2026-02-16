5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate 5E Advanced Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.54.

Investors in 5E Advanced Materials are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 9.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at 5E Advanced Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of 5E Advanced Materials's Stock

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials were trading at $2.16 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.