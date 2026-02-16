Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Leslies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.43.

Anticipation surrounds Leslies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $1.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 20.95% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Leslies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Leslies's Stock

Shares of Leslies were trading at $1.19 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 96.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Leslies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.