Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beneficient will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The market awaits Beneficient's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $3.92, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beneficient's past performance and the resulting price change:

Beneficient Share Price Analysis

Shares of Beneficient were trading at $4.35 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

