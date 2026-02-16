cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that cbdMD will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The market awaits cbdMD's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at cbdMD's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking cbdMD's Stock Performance

Shares of cbdMD were trading at $0.685 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

