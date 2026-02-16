Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Seanergy Maritime Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The market awaits Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.52% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs were trading at $11.37 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.