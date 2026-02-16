Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Glimpse Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Glimpse Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 6.98% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Glimpse Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Glimpse Group were trading at $0.74 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Glimpse Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Glimpse Group.

Analysts have given Glimpse Group a total of ratings, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

