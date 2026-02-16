Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nano Nuclear Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Anticipation surrounds Nano Nuclear Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 9.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nano Nuclear Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy were trading at $24.78 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.