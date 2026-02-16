Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The announcement from Eagle Point Credit Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.18% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Eagle Point Credit Co Shares

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Co were trading at $4.75 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

