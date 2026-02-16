Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beta Bionics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39.

Beta Bionics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.34% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Beta Bionics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Beta Bionics Shares

Shares of Beta Bionics were trading at $13.55 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Beta Bionics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Beta Bionics.

The consensus rating for Beta Bionics is , based on analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $, there's a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Beta Bionics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.