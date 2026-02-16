Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Goosehead Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Investors in Goosehead Insurance are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 8.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance were trading at $52.35 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

