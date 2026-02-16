Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The announcement from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.49% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Shares

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were trading at $16.95 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The consensus rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is , derived from analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $ implies a potential .

