Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Genco Shipping & Trading will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The market awaits Genco Shipping & Trading's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 1.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance and the resulting price change:

Genco Shipping & Trading Share Price Analysis

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading were trading at $21.52 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

