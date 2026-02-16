Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bel Fuse will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

The announcement from Bel Fuse is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.61 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.21% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bel Fuse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse were trading at $231.48 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 183.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Bel Fuse

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bel Fuse.

With analyst ratings, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

