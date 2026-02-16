BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BrightSpire Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The market awaits BrightSpire Capital's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightSpire Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of BrightSpire Capital Shares

Shares of BrightSpire Capital were trading at $5.68 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

