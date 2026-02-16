SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SSR Mining to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Investors in SSR Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 10.23% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SSR Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking SSR Mining's Stock Performance

Shares of SSR Mining were trading at $25.93 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 201.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on SSR Mining

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SSR Mining.

