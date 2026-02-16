Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Itron to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

The announcement from Itron is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.95% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Itron's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Itron were trading at $95.74 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Itron

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Itron.

With analyst ratings, Itron has a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

