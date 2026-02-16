Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Somnigroup International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

The announcement from Somnigroup International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 2.55% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Somnigroup International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Somnigroup International were trading at $92.45 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Somnigroup International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.