RB Global (NYSE:RBA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RB Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97.

Anticipation surrounds RB Global's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.36% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at RB Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking RB Global's Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global were trading at $100.99 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for RB Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.