Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Iamgold to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Investors in Iamgold are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Iamgold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Iamgold's Stock Performance

Shares of Iamgold were trading at $20.16 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 239.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Iamgold

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Iamgold.

A total of analyst ratings have been received for Iamgold, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

