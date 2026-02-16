Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hecla Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Hecla Mining's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 11.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Hecla Mining's Stock

Shares of Hecla Mining were trading at $20.89 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 306.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Hecla Mining

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hecla Mining.

A total of analyst ratings have been received for Hecla Mining, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

To track all earnings releases for Hecla Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.