Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Devon Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

Investors in Devon Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Devon Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Devon Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Devon Energy were trading at $43.96 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Devon Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Devon Energy.

The consensus rating for Devon Energy is derived from analyst ratings.

