MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MKS Instruments will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48.

The announcement from MKS Instruments is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of MKS Instruments Shares

Shares of MKS Instruments were trading at $249.42 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 147.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MKS Instruments

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MKS Instruments.

Analysts have provided MKS Instruments with ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

