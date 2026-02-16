EQT (NYSE:EQT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that EQT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

The announcement from EQT is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 3.98% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at EQT's past performance and the resulting price change:

EQT Share Price Analysis

Shares of EQT were trading at $57.18 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on EQT

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on EQT.

The consensus rating for EQT is , derived from analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $ implies a potential .

To track all earnings releases for EQT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

