Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Genuine Parts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81.

The market awaits Genuine Parts's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 1.23% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Genuine Parts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Genuine Parts's Stock

Shares of Genuine Parts were trading at $147.61 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

