CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CNH Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from CNH Industrial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNH Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

CNH Industrial Share Price Analysis

Shares of CNH Industrial were trading at $12.69 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on CNH Industrial

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CNH Industrial.

Analysts have given CNH Industrial a total of ratings, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target is $, indicating a potential .

