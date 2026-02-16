Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Laboratory Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95.

The market awaits Laboratory Corp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 4.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Laboratory Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Laboratory Corp's Stock

Shares of Laboratory Corp were trading at $278.11 as of February 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Laboratory Corp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Laboratory Corp.

A total of analyst ratings have been received for Laboratory Corp, with the consensus rating being . The average one-year price target stands at $, suggesting a potential .

